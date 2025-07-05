Thousands Saddle Up for 36th Annual Bill Hoy Clarksville Kiwanis Rodeo

81.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, July 7, 2025
Tony Centonze
Clarksville Kiwanis Rodeo 2025. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Thousands attended the 36th Annual Bill Hoy Clarksville Kiwanis Rodeo at the Montgomery County 4-H Arena recently, enjoying a three-day event that featured numerous Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events and more.

The annual fundraiser always brings the best livestock and top riders in the business. During breaks from the action, crowds enjoy the comedy of rodeo clown Trent McFarland. This year’s audience was also treated to trick riding and trick shooting displays by Sophie Duch.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and County Commissioner Joe Smith welcomed audiences and delivered the invocations. Golden’s daughter Mia was this year’s Kiwanis Junior Rodeo Queen.

Brad Pavlik, Kiwanis Club President, said the rodeo is always the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. “Friday night was sold out, and we had sales of more than 2,000 tickets for the other nights. We have a full slate of events, everything from saddle broncs, to barrel racing, to bull riding. Proceeds will go to support all our children’s programs, and continue to fund our projects with CMCSS and the Customs House Museum.”

