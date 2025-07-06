Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 6th – 10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – A hot and unsettled weather pattern is on tap for Clarksville-Montgomery County in the week ahead. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s early in the week, with heat index values pushing triple digits.

While Sunday brings sunshine and calm winds, the region will see increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees and heat index values reaching as high as 100. Winds will be calm early before shifting to the west-southwest at around 5 mph later in the morning.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and warm, with an overnight low around 73 degrees. Southwest winds around 5 mph will become calm after sunset, making for a mild and quiet night.

Monday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7:00am, with otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach near 92, and the heat index could climb to 98. A light southwest breeze will increase slightly to 5–10 mph out of the west-southwest by late morning.

Monday night will see a 20 percent chance of lingering showers or storms before 1:00am, with partly cloudy skies. The overnight low will dip to around 72 degrees, with light west winds becoming calm by nightfall.

Tuesday features another 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny, and highs will hover near 91 degrees. Winds will stay light, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night remains partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows will again settle near 72, with light west winds turning calm overnight.

Wednesday continues the trend with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out near 90 under partly sunny skies. A light breeze from the west-southwest will develop in the afternoon.

Wednesday night brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will dip to around 72. Winds will remain light, becoming calm after dark.

Thursday will be the most active day weather-wise, with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Some storms could be heavy at times. Despite the precipitation, temperatures will still reach near 89 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Thursday night will continue to have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will clear somewhat, becoming partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 71 degrees.

Looking ahead, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a blend of summer heat and increasing storm chances, especially as the week progresses. Residents should stay weather-aware and hydrated, particularly during the hottest parts of the day. Be prepared for possible interruptions due to storms during the afternoon and evening hours throughout the workweek.