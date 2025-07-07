APSU Softball Star Kylie Campbell Lands on Prestigious D100 Mid-Major Rankings

Clarksville, TN – After concluding her collegiate playing career with a record-breaking senior campaign, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball alumna Kylie Campbell was named to the D100 Mid-Major Player Rankings by D1Softball.

A four-time all-conference recipient – including back-to-back First Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selections to conclude her career – Campbell was a cornerstone of Austin Peay State University’s 2025 campaign in which the Governors tied the program record with 39 wins, won a record 14 games in ASUN Conference play, advanced the furthest it ever has in the ASUN Softball Championship, and set an APSU Athletics record with a 24-game winning streak that stretched from mid-February to late March.

Campbell was one of three Governors to start all 55 games during the 2025 season. She paced APSU in hits (62), runs (51), triples (8), batting average (.367), slugging percentage (.663), on-base percentage (.459), and OPS (1.122) – all of which were top 12 marks in program history.

Additionally, her 51 runs were a program record, while her just two strikeouts across 169 made her the second-hardest player to strikeout both in the NCAA and across any season in program history.

Midway through the season, Campbell became the first player in program history with at least 50 hits across four seasons, while later becoming the first Gov with two 60-hit campaigns. The Ninety Six, South Carolina native posted a team-best 42 games with a hit, 16 with multiple and four three-hit performances; an RBI across 27 games and multiple seven times; and scored a run across 35 contests with at least two 12 times.

Campbell started all 211 games she appeared in for the Red and White, the second-most starts and fourth-most appearances in program history. She finished her career tied for second all-time in triples (17), third in hits (225), third in on-base percentage (.407), fourth in batting average (.350), tied for fifth in runs (114), tied for seventh in RBI (106), and eighth in walks (60).

Throughout her career, Campbell was a two-time First Team All-ASUN selection, one-time Third Team All-ASUN selection, and earned Second Team All-OVC and OVC All-Newcomer honors as a freshman in 2022. She also was tabbed a Third Team All-Central Region recipient by the NFCA following her junior season.

Academically, Campbell was a four-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete, three-time College Sports Communicators All-District Team selection, six-time Dean’s List recipient, and two-time Athletic Director Honor.

Follow #Team41 on Socials

For news and updated throughout the offseason, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for additional stories and updates.