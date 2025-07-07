81.3 F
Events

Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place July 10th, 2025

By News Staff
Clarksville ArtWalk. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

ArtWalk ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – This Thursday, July 10th 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Downtown Commons
215 Legion Street
Artists: The 1980 and Kenny Mullins

Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street

Pups Plants and Goods
117A Strawberry Alley
Artist:  Annalee Head

Wedding Bells
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Rachael Lorene Cunningham

Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Exhibit:  The Wild Side

www.dac.gallery/

Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Audrey Marles

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
106 North Second Street
Exhibit: “Americ-ugh,” featuring the works of Luke Warren

This provocative exhibition invites viewers into a powerful visual dialogue exploring the intersections of gun culture, organized sports, and western religious ideologies—challenging what we’ve come to accept as patriotic norms.

Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: Allaylle

Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Emilia Conder

First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Exhibit: Jane Olson

Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Tracy Bettencourt

“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Event: Selby Shipley: Creatures of the Night

www.rivercityclay.com/

Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist: Katelyn Gabler

Hudabam
110 Franklin Street
Artist: Talia Arte

Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Pinky’s Up
120 Strawberry Alley

Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

