Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place July 10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This Thursday, July 10th 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Participating Venues and Artists:
Downtown Commons
215 Legion Street
Artists: The 1980 and Kenny Mullins
Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street
Pups Plants and Goods
117A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Annalee Head
Wedding Bells
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Rachael Lorene Cunningham
Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Exhibit: The Wild Side
Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Audrey Marles
Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
106 North Second Street
Exhibit: “Americ-ugh,” featuring the works of Luke Warren
This provocative exhibition invites viewers into a powerful visual dialogue exploring the intersections of gun culture, organized sports, and western religious ideologies—challenging what we’ve come to accept as patriotic norms.
Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: Allaylle
Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Emilia Conder
First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Exhibit: Jane Olson
Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Tracy Bettencourt
“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Event: Selby Shipley: Creatures of the Night
Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist: Katelyn Gabler
Hudabam
110 Franklin Street
Artist: Talia Arte
Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings
Pinky’s Up
120 Strawberry Alley
Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.