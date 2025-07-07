Maestro Igor Babailov – Part 1

Written by D.C. Thomas

Clarksville, TN – Nestled just outside of Nashville, the private studio of Igor V. Babailov offers a rare glimpse into the mind and mastery of one of the world’s most accomplished living portrait artists, whose works have graced the halls of the Vatican, presidential libraries, and esteemed institutions worldwide.

In April, before Easter, I had the unique opportunity to visit Maestro Babailov’s studio, an experience that offered a private glimpse into the life and work of a portrait Master who painted three Pontiffs, numerous global leaders, celebrities, royalty, and private individuals.

Maestro Babailov’s name may already be familiar to art connoisseurs, world leaders, and the Vatican—but for those discovering his work for the first time, stepping into his creative space is like opening a door to living history.

Born into a family of scholars and artists in Glazov, Udmurt Republic (Russia), Igor Babailov painted his first portrait at four. By age nine, he was enrolled in a formal preparatory fine art school founded by his father, Valery Babailov. At thirteen, he earned the only available spot at Russia’s most prestigious school for gifted children in classical visual arts: the Moscow Secondary School of Fine Arts, later known as the Moscow State Academic Art Lyceum.

His education continued at the world-renowned Surikov Academy (Moscow State Academic Art Institute), under the direct lineage of the great Russian Masters. This education, deeply rooted in classical drawing and life painting, is the foundation for the authenticity and depth in his works.

“The ability to draw and paint from life is what they taught at the old academy for centuries, and this is what I teach my students,” Maestro Babailov shared during our interview. He emphasized that today’s over-reliance on photography has replaced the discipline of traditional study, something he sees as a grave loss to the art world.

Stepping into the Maestro’s studio was like entering a sanctuary of art. All portraits and en plein air paintings have been rendered with profound sensitivity and skill. Natural light floods the rooms of his home-studio and illuminates canvases that capture the essence of his subjects.

Maestro Babailov’s studio is not just a workplace; it’s a museum of memories, commissions, sketches, and stories. From original drawings to oil paintings, many of them created from live sittings, the space is filled with a reverence for the old masters. One framed treasure—a signed print by Salvador Dali—serves as a nod to another visionary who, despite his surrealist imagery, revered the classical techniques of artists like Raphael.

“Realism is the only kind of art that requires the skill of drawing,” Maestro Babailov said firmly. He sees his mission as preserving and teaching these time-honored methods, which require not just talent but a lifetime of disciplined practice.

“The ability to draw from life, to paint from life, that’s what they taught at the old academy for centuries, and this is what I teach my students,” the Maestro explained. He expressed concern over the decline of traditional art education, noting that many artists now rely on photographs, lacking the foundational knowledge of anatomy and perspective.

Throughout his career, Maestro Babailov has painted an extraordinary array of notable figures—from heads of state to popes, military commanders, royalty, celebrities, and cultural icons. Among the most well-known: the recently departed Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope John Paul II, U.S. President George W. Bush, Nelson Mandela, Justice Samuel Alito, Hillary Rodham Clinton, General David H. Petraeus, and many more. His work hangs in the Vatican, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Bush and Clinton Presidential Libraries, Mount Vernon, Buckingham Palace, and numerous other historic institutions.

His portfolio is a testament to his versatility and reach in this world, painting portraits that capture the spiritual gravitas of each figure.

During the tour, the Maestro shared insights into his creative process and spoke of the importance of connecting with his subjects to be rendered with profound sensitivity.

A complete list of his commissions and accolades can be found at www.babailov.com, where each piece tells a story of personal interaction and historic significance.

In 2010, Maestro Babailov’s Vatican portrait of Pope Benedict XVI was the only contemporary painting selected by the Pope for the Vatican Splendors international museum tour. There, it was exhibited alongside the works of Michelangelo, Bernini, and Giotto—a rare and powerful honor. Vatican curator Monsignor Roberto Zagnoli formally acknowledged Babailov as Maestro.

Maestro Babailov’s ability extends beyond portraiture into large-scale narrative compositions that echo the storytelling tradition of Renaissance and Baroque painters. His work For God, Gold and Glory, depicting the arrival of Christopher Columbus, is featured in the Peruvian Encyclopedia. His monumental Be Not Afraid, honoring Pope John Paul II, is housed at the Vatican’s Castel Gandolfo by papal decree.

His current project, MERCY – Who Has to Suffer… and Why?, is an epic composition dedicated to children who are victims of global humanitarian crises, an impactful and towering work that was in his studio during my visit; its weight, both literal and in meaning, hovering over me in the moments I spent contemplating the suffering, wars and acts of violence inflict upon innocent children. With figures from all walks of life and backgrounds, MERCY is a universal statement about innocence, grief and hope.

Maestro Babailov reveres the masters of the past, and he is also driven by a spiritual and moral calling. “As an artist, you have a mission. You’ve been given a gift from God to promote the beauty of God’s creation—not the ugliness,” he told me, challenging the notion that shock and abstraction should dominate contemporary art.

He is an outspoken advocate for the classical tradition, giving lectures, workshops, and masterclasses around the world.

His contributions to the arts have been recognized with numerous accolades.

In 2022, he received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, one of the USA’s most prestigious awards, acknowledging his impact on the nation’s cultural heritage. The Maestro has also been knighted as a Chevalier of the Order of Saint Anne (2017) and appointed Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts (2012)—underscoring his global impact as both an artist and educator who uses art to

bridge across diverse communities through understanding and appreciation.

Clarksville Connection

Recently, residents of Clarksville had the opportunity to engage with Maestro Babailov’s work during the silent auction at the Immaculate Conception School’s fundraiser.

A signed print of one of his iconic sacred portraits, Mother of Mercy, allowed a resident to bring home a piece of his legacy—a rare chance for local collectors to connect with a globally celebrated artist.

The Maestro’s commitment to classical techniques, combined with a deep understanding of the subjects he draws and paints, results in portraits that are both timeless and profoundly human.

With over 2,000 original works and a career that bridges continents, cultures and centuries, Maestro Babailov embodies the role of the modern master—a title earned not by fame, but by fidelity to truth, tradition and timeless beauty.



For those in Clarksville and beyond, the Maestro’s art serves as a reminder of the enduring power of traditional portraiture to capture the essence of individuals and the spirit of our shared humanity.



For a deeper look into his extensive list of portraits, international exhibitions and honors, visit www.babailov.com.