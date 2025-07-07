73.1 F
Montgomery County closes Franklin Street between Second Street and Third Street Wednesday, July 9th

Montgomery County Courts Center Roof Replacement to Cause Street Closure

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the City of Clarksville Street Department, will be closing Franklin Street between Second Street and Third Street starting at 7:00am on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025, to facilitate roof replacement on the Montgomery County Courts Center. The roadway is expected to be open to all traffic by 11:00am.

A crane and all associated equipment will be used to accomplish this replacement. This equipment will block this segment of the street and require parking to be relocated for this important County project.

Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan alternate routes.

