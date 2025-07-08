APSU, Taymar Sales U. Reveal Five-Person Leadership Team for Groundbreaking Partnership

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Taymar Sales U. have unveiled a five-person team to lead their comprehensive partnership – making APSU the first school nationally to collaborate with Taymar across all three major revenue areas: sponsorships, ticketing and operations, and annual giving.

Team Leadership

Erika Moulder – General Manager, Corporate Sponsorship & Revenue Generation

– General Manager, Corporate Sponsorship & Revenue Generation Cory Howe – Associate General Manager, Corporate Sponsorship

– Associate General Manager, Corporate Sponsorship Kelsey Miller – Director of Annual Giving

– Director of Annual Giving Noah Bailey – Director of Ticket Sales & Operations

– Director of Ticket Sales & Operations Kyle Foster – Account Manager

Erika Moulder joins after two years as Director of Sales for UTSA Sports Properties and prior roles with Spurs Sports & Entertainment, Peak Sports Management, and the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. A Baylor alumna, Moulder has led high-performing teams and generated significant revenue across multiple sports properties.

Cory Howe brings experience in both recruiting and collegiate ticketing, with prior roles at Tulsa and Chattanooga. He began his athletics career at Wichita State, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Kelsey Miller comes to APSU following six years at Texas Tech, most recently as Senior Account Executive for Ticket Sales and Service. She began her athletics career at Troy and Southern Miss and holds a bachelor’s from Troy.

Noah Bailey transitions from Taymar’s Western Kentucky property, where he handled ticket sales and game day operations. A former baseball player, Bailey also has experience in fundraising and marketing at South Alabama and New Orleans. He holds degrees from both institutions.

Kyle Foster most recently worked with Learfield at Vanderbilt, with additional experience at the Tennessee Titans, Nashville SC, and the Nashville Predators. An LSU graduate, Foster completed his master’s in sport administration at Belmont in 2025.

About Taymar Sales U.

Led by founder and CEO Mark Dyer, Taymar is the fastest-growing outbound ticket sales and operations company in college sports, currently serving 33 athletics departments and two bowl games. Taymar specializes in driving revenue through ticket sales, sponsorships, operations, and fundraising.