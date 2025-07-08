79.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
HomeEducationNew Austin Peay State University Endowment to Aid Nontraditional Chemistry Students in...
Education

New Austin Peay State University Endowment to Aid Nontraditional Chemistry Students in Honor of Jacob Ramos

News Staff
By News Staff
The Department of Chemistry at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is nationally certified by the American Chemical Society (ACS) and prepares students for a wide variety of career options. (APSU)
The Department of Chemistry at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is nationally certified by the American Chemical Society (ACS) and prepares students for a wide variety of career options. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Sue Morris (’09) recently created the Jacob Benjamin Morris Ramos Endowment Scholarship for Austin Peay State University (APSU) students. The endowment is named in honor of her son, Jacob, who passed away in 2011 as he was preparing to enroll at APSU as a chemistry major. 

“All of us who knew Jacob miss him every day,” Morris said. “He was so full of life and potential, and while he was not able to pursue his plans, it is a privilege to meet the students who receive this scholarship, share about Jacob’s life and learn more about theirs.” 

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be considered nontraditional (students with life circumstances different from the traditional undergraduate, such as age, parenthood, marriage, divorce, or veteran status) with a 3.25 GPA and a chemistry major. Recipients must also be full-time students, and there will be special consideration for members of Chi Epsilon Mu (APSU’s American Chemical Society Student Chapter). 

Jacob Benjamin Morris Ramos was born July 31st, 1990, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He loved music, reading and skateboarding. He is the son of Sue Morris (mother), and Edgar and Abbie Ramos (father and stepmother), all of Clarksville. 

“We are proud to honor the memory of Jacob Benjamin Morris Ramos in such a special way,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “A gift, such as this one, will have a positive impact on many generations of future APSU students.” 

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan. 

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.

Previous article
On Artificial Intelligence, Congress Just Provided a Huge Win for Children, Creators, and Conservatives
Next article
Tennessee Traffic Fatalities Plummet During 2025 July 4th Holiday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information