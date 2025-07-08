Tennessee Traffic Fatalities Plummet During 2025 July 4th Holiday

Nashville, TN – Preliminary figures from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) show a significant drop in traffic fatalities across the state during the 2025 Independence Day holiday period. Four people were killed in crashes, compared to 18 during the same time frame in 2024.

The holiday enforcement period ran from 6:00pm Thursday, July 3rd, through 5:59am Monday, July 7th.

During that time, THP:

Investigated 132 total crashes

Responded to 49 injury crashes

Made 99 DUI arrests

Assisted 752 motorists

The reduction in lives lost follows the launch of safety campaigns like “Safe on 70”, a specialized enforcement and education effort focused on U.S. Highway 70 and surrounding high-crash areas. The campaign began just ahead of the holiday weekend and included increased patrols and community outreach.

“Seeing fatalities fall from 18 to four is progress, but our work continues,” said Colonel Matt Perry, Commander of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “Troopers were out in force to protect the public, and campaigns like Safe on 70 support our broader safety mission.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reminds drivers to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired. Troopers will continue high-visibility enforcement throughout the summer travel season.