APSU Softball Bolsters Coaching Roster with Gabi Apiag Promotion, Bub Feringa Hire

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head softball coach Kassie Stanfill strengthened her coaching staff by promoting APSU alumna Gabi Apiag to assistant coach and hiring Bub Feringa as an assistant coach ahead of the 2026 season.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Gabi Apiag is officially joining our staff as our new assistant coach!” said Stanfill. “Gabi played a vital role in our success last season, and we couldn’t be more excited to build on that momentum. Her passion for the game – and for Austin Peay softball – shines through in everything she does. We can’t wait for everyone to see her in action. Welcome back, Coach Gabi!”

Apiag served as Stanfill’s Director of Player Development during the 2025 season, in which the Governors tied the program record with 39 wins, won a record 14 games in ASUN Conference play, and advanced the furthest it ever has in the ASUN Softball Championship.

Prior to joining the Governors’ staff, Apiag was a two-year letterwinner for APSU where she started all 103 games she appeared in, including 101 starts at shortstop.

Before arriving in Clarksville, the Columbus, Georgia native spent a season at Volunteer State and began her collegiate career at UAB, where she appeared in 14 games for the Blazers during the 2020-21 seasons.

A two-time APSU graduate, Apiag earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in May 2023 and a master’s degree in health and human performance with a concentration in coaching in May 2024.

A four-year letterwinner by way of Marshall, Feringa appeared in 186 games as a batter and 88 in the circle, making 166 and 50 starts, respectively, for the Thundering Heard. During her first two collegiate seasons, Feringa primarily served as a utility player, appearing in 83 contests as a position player. During those two seasons she pitched 36.1 innings across 19 appearances with a 2-0 record from the circle.

The Glendale, Arizona native had a breakout junior campaign, leading Marshall with 12 wins, 157.1 innings pitched, 40 appearances, and 26 starts, while her 57 strikeouts were the second-best mark on the Thunder Herd’s pitching staff. She also set career highs at the plate, starting in all 50 games she appeared in, tallying 49 hits, 12 doubles, a .343 batting average, and .490 slugging percentage. As a senior, she posted nine wins in the circle across 29 appearances and a team-best 22 starts and 103.0 innings.

Feringa graduated from Marshall in May 2025 with a bachelor’s in sports business and a dual minor in management and marketing.

