Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve and Fire Hydrant Replacement in the Colony Estates Subdivision

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve and fire hydrant replacement work on Thursday, July 10th, at 8:00am in the Colony Estates Subdivision. The following streets and roads will be affected.

The roads affected are Watertown Place (New England Place to Ashton Drive), Roxbury Lane (Watertown Place to Ashton Drive), New England Place and Ashton Drive.

The intersection of Watertown Place and New England Place will be closed. Motorists are asked to slow down and follow the directions of flaggers when traveling through the work.

The water valve and fire hydrant replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the intersection reopened by approximately 3:00pm.

