Thursday, July 10, 2025
Clarksville Police Respond to Major Wreck on I-24; Westbound Lanes Closed

News Staff
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently assisting with a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Westbound near mile marker 11. Several vehicles are reported to be involved, and as a result, I-24 Westbound is completely shut down at this time.

Motorists are strongly urged to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is en route to the scene and will serve as the primary investigating agency for this incident.

