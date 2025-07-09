Nashville Sounds Edged Out by Durham Bulls 6-5 in Five-Inning Rain Delay Loss

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds dropped a rain-shortened game to the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night 5-6 in the fifth inning. Bobby Dalbec and Raynel Delgado each turned in multi-hit efforts in the shortened contest to extend streaks at the plate. – The Nashville Sounds dropped a rain-shortened game to the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night 5-6 in the fifth inning. Bobby Dalbec and Raynel Delgado each turned in multi-hit efforts in the shortened contest to extend streaks at the plate.

After giving up his first three Triple-A runs in the first inning, Coleman Crow worked a scoreless second inning and headed to the mound with a 4-3 lead to work with in the third.

Dalbec got Nashville on the board with a solo home run in the second inning and sparked a three-run top of the third. Back-to-back doubles off the bat of Dalbec and the fourth extra-base hit of the series for Jared Oliva knotted the game at 3-3. Delgado extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with a RBI infield single that pushed the Sounds in front for the time being.

The Bulls regained the lead on a two-out, three-run home run on a 3-0 pitch by Andrew Stevenson to give Durham a 6-4 advantage. After a 33-minite rain delay, the game was ultimately called in the bottom of the fifth.

The series continues on Thursday night all square at a game apiece. RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 2.90 ERA) will take the ball for Nashville against LHP Joe Rock (3-5, 4.81 ERA) and the Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.