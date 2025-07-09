Visit Clarksville Unveils Two New Challenge Trails, Bringing Total to 20

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville launched two new destination challenge trails through its mobile app, bringing the total number of themed trails to 20. By “checking in” at places on the trails, app users can earn badges in the app and custom-designed collectible pins. Austin Peay State University students who download the app and complete any trail will receive an exclusive Austin Peay pin.

The new trails, launched in July, are the Pizza Trail and Third Spaces. Pizza Trail locations include trusted favorites like Blackhorse Pub & Brewery along with new locations like Busted Knuckle Pizzeria. Third Spaces include a hodgepodge of places, such as ArtLink, Flora and Ivy, and Rick’s Comic City.

“With multiple new pizza and Italian restaurants opening in the last few years, we have the inventory to create a trail that showcases our local pizzerias,” said Michelle Dickerson, Visit Clarksville Senior Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “And our younger entrepreneurs – regardless of the type of business — are leaning into designing community spaces where people can gather and connect outside of home and work. These may be art galleries, coffee shops, parks, or bookshops for example.”

The full line-up of Challenge Trails include: Adventure Outside, African American Legacy Trail, Architectural Gems, Artsy Shopping, Best Burgers, Brews & Beverages, Civil War Trail, Coffee Lovers, Diverse Delights, Fashionista Finds, Fun Family Attractions, Heritage Trail, Most Instagrammable Places, Music Heritage, Pizza Trail, Public Art Tour, Sweet Treats, Third Spaces, Treasure Hunters, and Uniquely Southern Food Trail.

Visit Clarksville launched the first round of 13 challenge trails in March 2021. Since then, more than 43,000 people use the app for information about things to see and do in Clarksville, and just under 400 have earned pins.

“Four hundred earned pins equal more than 59,000 mobile checks-ins at places of business, public art, historic sites and parks,” said Dickerson. “Our audience of users is about fifty-fifty, local and visitor. Residents enjoy discovering new places or simply collecting the pins. Visitors often tell us they find the app while searching online for things to do while visiting friends or family, and it’s an activity their whole group can enjoy.”

“Integrating the Challenge Trails program into the Visit Clarksville app is a fun, affordable, and innovative way to spotlight the variety of great things to do in our community,” said Ginna Holleman, Chair of the Visit Clarksville Board of Directors. “The technology is seamlessly built into our app, making it user-friendly and visually appealing for both residents and visitors. Plus, it’s a creative way to support and promote our local businesses.”

How it Works:

Download the free VisitClarksvilleTN mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Open the App and choose the Trails icon. Pick a trail and check in at the required number of places (usually around 50% of the total places on the trail.)

Once the number of check-ins is achieved, users earn a Challenge Badge in the app, then Visit Clarksville will email users reqesting a location to mail the earned pin(s).

Special prizes are available to those who complete all 20 trails.

Almost 300 Clarksville places of interest and businesses are included among the 20 trails in the program.

See more information on the Visit Clarksville website at www.visitclarksvilletn.com/things-to-do/challenge-trails/.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2023, the economic impact of tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $385.6 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.