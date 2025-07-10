Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s Madison Street Kiosk Temporarily Not Accepting Cash for Utility Payments

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) customer drive-up Kiosk pay site at 2215 Madison Street at the South Service Center is currently unable to accept cash payment for utility bills.

The Kiosk is accepting alternate payment methods by check, debit and credit card. Customers may also use the friendly drive-up window service at 2215 Madison Street or 111 Cunningham Lane or visit any of the 24-hour Kiosk pay sites conveniently located in Clarksville.

111 Cunningham Lane (CGW Drive-Up)

2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (CDE)

Clarksville Hi-Road Convenience Centers

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

1801 Ashland City Road.

2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

3880 Trenton Road.

The customer online account access at www.clarksvillegw.com is available for bill payment or visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department customer service centers in person at 111 Cunningham Laneor 2215 Madison Street. The Utility Billing Line, 931. 645.7400, is another option customers may choose for payment.

An announcement will be made through normal communications when the Madison Street Kiosk is repaired and accepting cash for bill payment.

Customers are priority one at Clarksville Gas & Water and their patience and understanding during the necessary repair is appreciated.

