Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 10th-14th 2025

Clarksville, TN – A stretch of classic midsummer weather is setting in across Clarksville-Montgomery County, with mostly sunny skies, rising temperatures, and increasing chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms heading into the weekend and early next week.

The Tennessee heat will remain intense, with heat index values approaching the upper 90s. Residents are urged to stay weather-aware and take precautions during peak heat hours and possible storm activity.

Expect patchy fog Thursday morning before 9:00am, giving way to mostly sunny skies by midday. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms may occur between 1:00pm and 2:00pm, but the majority of the day will remain dry. The high will reach near 89 degrees, with light west-southwest winds around 5 mph. The chance of rain stands at 20%.

Thursday night will be mostly clear and calm, with patchy fog likely developing after 3:00am. Overnight lows will dip to around 70 degrees, with calm winds helping keep conditions still and humid.

Friday brings another hot and sunny day with a high near 91. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may form after 1:00pm, with a 20% chance of precipitation. Heat index values could climb as high as 98, so staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activity during the afternoon is advisable. Winds will be light, shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight Friday night, with a low around 72 degrees. South-southwest winds will calm down toward midnight, making for a quiet and warm summer night.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase to 40% on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny otherwise, with highs peaking near 93. A southwest breeze around 5 mph will add to the sticky summer feel.

A few evening storms may linger until around 1:00am Saturday night, with a 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies will follow, with an overnight low near 72 and a light southwest wind.

Sunday brings the highest rain chance of the weekend at 50%, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs will be near 92, and a west-southwest wind around 5 mph will continue to bring in warm, moist air.

A 20% chance of lingering thunderstorms remains early Sunday night. Expect partly cloudy skies with a low around 72 degrees and calm conditions as the wind eases.

The new week starts Monday with more unsettled weather, as a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms returns under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will again top out near 91, continuing the warm and stormy trend.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight Monday night, and temperatures will hold steady near 72 degrees, wrapping up a warm, storm-interrupted stretch of summer weather.

Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should prepare for a mix of heat, humidity, and scattered thunderstorms through the weekend and into Monday. While much of the time will remain dry and sunny, keep an umbrella nearby and stay alert to changing weather conditions—especially during the afternoon hours when storms are most likely.