Thursday, July 10, 2025
Clarksville Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Identity Theft/Fraud Suspect

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is investigating a case of identity theft and fraud that occurred on April 30th, 2025, at the U.S. Bank located at 1 Public Square.

A Black male suspect used a stolen identity to open a bank account in the victim’s name and transferred funds from the victim’s legitimate account into the fraudulent one. He then visited multiple U.S. Bank locations in an attempt to transfer additional funds.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, and detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

