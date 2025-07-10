Nashville Sounds Weather Rain, Durham Bulls in Gritty 3-2 Victory

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds took a series lead on Thursday night with a 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls following an hour and 20-minute delay to start the game due to rain. Garrett Stallings spun his second quality start in his last three games and Daz Cameron got the scoring started with his third leadoff home run in 13 games with Nashville.

Following the delayed start, Cameron jumped on the third pitch of the game for his seventh home run in Nashville threads after rejoining the team earlier this week. Making his seventh start of the year, one of the three hits surrendered by Stallings was a game-tying solo home run to Tre’ Morgan to start the Bulls half of the second.

The game would remain tied until Jorge Alfaro put the Sounds back in front with a two-out RBI single after Bobby Dalbec and Jared Oliva kept the top of the fourth alive with a pair of two-out walks.

The Bulls answered with their second and third hits off Stallings in the bottom of the inning. A two-out triple evened the game at 2-2. Stallings responded by retiring the next seven he faced and finished his outing with four three-up, three-down innings and faced just three over the minimum over his six stellar frames.

The Nashville bullpen picked up right where Stallings left off. Brewers’ no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked an inning-plus with one hit allowed and a pair of strikeouts. Left-hander Bryan Hudson retired both Durham batters he was tasked to face in the bottom of the eighth.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Drew Avans drew a walk, and Cameron collected his second hit of the night to keep the inning alive and sent Jeferson Quero to the plate. The Brewers’ no. 5-rated prospect dunked a RBI double into shallow right field for the go-ahead run.

Joel Payamps worked around a hit in the bottom of the ninth by striking out the side for his second Nashville save.

2024 International League Pitcher of the Year and Triple Crown winner, Chad Patrick, will make his first start of the season with Nashville on Friday night in Durham. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.