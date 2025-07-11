APSU Softball Shines in Classroom with 14 Named All-America Scholar-Athletes

Clarksville, TN – Fourteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball student-athletes earned Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete recognition honors, the NFCA announced Friday.

To be selected as an Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete, student athletes must achieve a 3.50-or-better grade-point average on a 4.0 scale for the school year and this year’s selections brings the Gov all-time NFCA Scholar Athlete total to 125 since 1991.

Kylie Campbell, Macee Roberts, Sammie Shelander, and Maggie Daughrity highlighted the 14 Governors who posted at least a 3.50 GPA-or-better, with a 4.0 mark in the classroom during the 2024-25 academic year.

Joining them as Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes was: Raylon Roach, Emma Thompson Sam Leski, Emberly Nichols, Kayleigh Roper, Brie Howard, Katie Raper, Kam Moore, Skylar Sheridan, and Macy Krohman, who all posted at least a 3.50 GPA during the year.

Follow #Team41 on Socials

For news and updated throughout the offseason, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for additional stories and updates.