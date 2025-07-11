Historic Collinsville to Host Second Annual Quilt Show and Tell August 9th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County will hold its annual Quilt Show and Tell event on Saturday, August 9th, 2025, from 10:00am– 4:00pm with last admission at 3:00pm. Join the event as a presenter, viewer, or both!

The Quilt Show and Tell event allows visitors to browse through the pioneer settlement and the Weakley House Museum to see hand-stitched and machine-made quilts from utilitarian to show-quilt quality and hear stories connected to the works of art. Additionally, guests will learn about the 19th Century from several period-dressed interpreters and enjoy the privilege of exploring the grounds and cabins that showcase 1800’s life in our rural area.

The cost is $12.00 per person ages 13 and over and $6.00 per person ages 3-12. Birth-age 2 may tour at no cost. More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com.

Historic Collinsville welcomes groups and individuals who want to bring their own new or antique quilt(s) to show (“telling” about a quilt is optional). All types of quilts are welcome, whether crafted personally or purchased and from nearby or far away. Presenters may hang their quilts on provided clotheslines or on their own displays and are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Event admission to Historic Collinsville is required, but no additional fees will be collected. Quilt sales are allowed, with sellers keeping all proceeds. Set-up begins at 9:30am, pack-up ends at 4:30pm, and quilt presenters may come and go anytime during the day. Reserve a spot by calling 931.551.2277.

Upcoming Events at Historic Collinsville

October 11th: An Evening with Pat Fitzhugh, Bell Witch lecture and book signing

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases 19th Century pioneer life with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See community homes and buildings that include a dogtrot house and teacher’s home, a one-room church and school, a chestnut tobacco barn and a working blacksmith shop, and much more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site.

Historic Collinsville’s season runs now through October 25th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open for groups of TEN or more for guided tours by appointment only.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1803s (the year of our oldest outbuilding structure) and 1830 (the year of our oldest lived in cabin) through the turn of the century.

It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War. The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville.

The Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.