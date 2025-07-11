Manna Café Celebrates Service and Support at Sprouting Hope Springtime Gala

Clarksville, TN – A wonderful gathering to celebrate Manna Cafe Ministries’ efforts was recently held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. It was an evening of dinner and dancing, Mayoral proclamations, words of gratitude for the Manna supporters, and a big surprise for Executive Director Vicki York

“This is our Spouting Hope Springtime Gala and fundraiser,” York said. “We’re just raising funds to do what we do, which is serving about 30,000 people a year. We’re getting groceries and hot meals out to people, and the ministry is doing really well.”

York said, despite the challenges, things feel ‘very good’. “We’re doing what we do with more excellence. We’ve worked on excellence and efficiency for a long time. The economy is not in a great place, so we’re actually doing more with less, but somehow it just keeps happening, which, I know, is by the grace of God. But it’s also due to us having a really good team. I have to believe that Kenny would be really tickled. I was thinking about him today and I know he would be deeply pleased, which makes me a very happy woman.”

This year’s event was a little different. The Gala usually happens in the Fall, and for the last few years, featured a live auction. “Tonight’s event will take a little less time,” York said. “We’re going to be more about getting people in and out. There is no auction this time, but we do have a group of Chicago step dancers who will do a demonstration. After dinner and our presentation this evening, we hope people will stick around and dance.”

One of the most poignant moments of the evening was when Mayor Joe Pitts unveiled a street sign that read “Kenny York Memorial Way”, bringing Vicki to tears.

Photo Gallery