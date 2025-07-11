Nashville Sounds Stunned by Durham Bulls’ Walk-Off Homer in Friday Night Thriller

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds and Durham Bulls traded blows on Friday night with Durham getting the last word on a walk-off home run to take Friday’s game 5-4. Chad Patrick’s first start back with the Sounds resulted in the second straight quality start for Nashville while home runs by Tyler Black and Jeferson Quero accounted for all four Nashville runs.

Black got the scoring started in the top of the first with a solo home run off Logan Workman. The Brewers no. 10-rated prospect finished the night with his second multi-hit game of the season.

Patrick retired the Bulls in order in the first inning before working his way around a walk and single in the second. The only blemish on Patrick’s outing was a two-run home run allowed in the third to put the Bulls in front after issuing his second walk of the night.

The right-hander bounced back to retired each of the next four in a row before working out of another jam in the bottom of the fourth to leave a pair stranded. Four of the final six outs to end his outing were strikeouts as he finished the game with seven strikeouts over his six-quality innings.

Still trailing 2-1 entering the top of the seventh, Quero’s first career Triple-A home run was a go-ahead three-run shot with two outs in the inning to put Nashville ahead 4-2.

Blake Holub worked a scoreless inning in relief of Patrick before turning the ball over to Will Childers for his second Nashville appearance. Following a one-out walk, Tampa Bay’s top rated prospect Carson Williams evened the score with a two-run home run and his 16th home run of the season. Childers retired each of the next two to send the game to the ninth tied 4-4.

Raynel Delgado legged out a leadoff infield single before eventually getting to third on a sacrifice bunt and stolen base with just one out. Consecutive strikeouts ended the Nashville Sounds’ threat and sent the game to the bottom of the ninth. Five pitches later, Tanner Murray hit a walk-off home run off Elvis Peguero to even the series heading into the final two games before the All-Star break.

Right-hander Logan Henderson (8-3, 3.16 ERA) will get the start for Nashville on Saturday night with a chance control of the series. First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is slated for 5:35pm CT.