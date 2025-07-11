88.3 F
News

National Gas Prices Hit $3.14, Lowest Mid-Year Average Since 2021

News Staff
News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – With summer road trips in full swing, drivers are getting a break at the pump, as gas prices match July 2021 numbers. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped as low as $3.14 this past week before going up a few cents to $3.17.

It’s been four years since the national average has been this low during the summer. This season’s lower pump prices are due to an abundance of supply in the oil market. Halfway through the year, the national gas price comparison chart shows how steady prices have remained in 2025 compared to recent years. 

Today’s National Average: $3.172 

One Week Ago: $3.162 

One Month Ago: $3.121 

One Year Ago: $3.538 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.64 million b/d last week to 9.15. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 232.1 million barrels to 229.5. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day. 

2022-2025 National Gas Price Comparison 7-10-25Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased 5 cents to settle at $68.38 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 7.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 426 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

EV Charging 

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents. 

State Stats 

Gas 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.53), Hawaii ($4.47), Washington ($4.40), Oregon ($4.01), Nevada ($3.76), Alaska ($3.73), Idaho ($3.47), Illinois ($3.46), Washington, DC ($3.33), and Utah ($3.32).  

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.71), Alabama ($2.79), Louisiana ($2.79), Oklahoma ($2.79), Texas ($2.80), Tennessee ($2.82), Arkansas ($2.82), South Carolina ($2.83), Missouri ($2.86), and Kentucky ($2.87).  

Electric 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (51 cents), Alaska (50 cents), Tennessee (46 cents), Hawaii (46 cents), Montana (45 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), Wisconsin (42 cents), Alabama (42 cents), and Arkansas (42 cents). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Maryland (28 cents), Utah (28 cents), Nebraska (30 cents), Delaware (31 cents), Colorado (33 cents), North Carolina (33 cents), Washington, DC (33 cents), and Iowa (33 cents). 

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner

