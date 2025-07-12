81.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 12, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men’s Golf Adds Jackson Wise to 2025-26 Roster
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Adds Jackson Wise to 2025-26 Roster

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Sign Mississippi Gulf Coast Standout Jackson Wise. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Sign Mississippi Gulf Coast Standout Jackson Wise. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Easton Key made another addition to the Governors’ 2025-26 roster with the signing of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson Wise, Friday.

A native of Pontotoc, Mississippi, Wise spent two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and helped the Bulldogs win the 2024 NJCAA DII Men’s Golf National Championship. At the 2024 National Championship, Wise posted a four-round score of 12-over 300 and finished tied for 20th.

Wise got his first collegiate victory when he shot a seven-under 137 and won 2024 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Individual Medalist honors while leading his team to a conference title. Following his win at the MACCC Championship, Wise shot four-under 138 to pick up his second victory at the 2024 Lou Hart Invitational at Northwood Country Club in Meridian, Mississippi.

During his sophomore season at MGCCC, Wise was ranked as the No. 10 player nationally and the No. 7 player in his region by the NJCAA. Wise posted a 73.3 scoring average with two wins, four top-three finishes, and a 479-87-18 record against the field.

As a freshman at MGCCC, Wise posted a pair of top-five and five top-10 finishes, including a sixth-place finish at the 2023 MACCC Championship.

Prior to his time at MGCCC, Wise attended North Pontotoc High School. Wise joins his former MGCCC teammates John Mark Mills, Garden City Community College’s Jack Dyer, and Delta State’s Zachary Olsen as additions to the Governors’ roster for the upcoming season.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Beachaven Summerfest Kicks Off Season with Music, Food, and Family Fun
Next article
Customs House Museums’ Huff & Puff Express Delivers Big Fun in a Miniature World
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information