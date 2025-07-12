Customs House Museums’ Huff & Puff Express Delivers Big Fun in a Miniature World

Clarksville, TN – Step right up and experience the wonder of miniature worlds in motion! The F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Train Exhibit has rolled into town, and it’s delivering more than just locomotives — it’s bringing the circus, castles, flying elephants, and a whole lot of interactive fun for the entire family.

Located inside one of the region’s most beloved attractions, the exhibit is open daily, giving guests a chance to marvel at one of the largest model railroad layouts in the area. This summer, visitors are invited to step into the magic of the circus-themed display, complete with big-top tents, animated carnival rides, and yes — even UFOs and a miniature castle tucked into the scenery. Whether you’re a lifelong train enthusiast or a family looking for a weekend adventure, this enchanting exhibit offers something for everyone.

Don’t miss the excitement of the live train runs, where dozens of intricately detailed trains glide through landscapes on the following weekly schedule: Sundays from 1:00pm–4:00pm, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00am–12:00pm, and the last Saturday of each month from 1:00pm–4:00pm. Kids (and kids at heart) can press buttons to activate rides, watch elephants take flight, and see the tiny circus spring to life. With seasonal themes rotating throughout the year, no two visits are ever the same — so be sure to return often and discover what’s next on the tracks!

From its charming details to hands-on activities, the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express is more than a model train exhibit — it’s a magical, miniature world where imagination runs full steam ahead.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org