Fort Campbell Medical Readiness Battalion Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

Fort Campbell, KY – In a proud display of military tradition, the Medical Readiness Battalion (MRB) of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Campbell held a Change of Command ceremony, formally transferring leadership from Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Glass to Lieutenant Colonel Peter M. Doyle.

The ceremony, hosted by Colonel Sam Preston, Commander of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), marked a significant moment in the ongoing mission of supporting soldier health and operational readiness.

Set against the backdrop of precision and ceremonial dignity, the event celebrated the leadership legacy of Lt. Col. Glass, whose tenure was defined by dedication to mission readiness, innovation in care delivery, and unwavering support of soldiers and families.

As he passed the battalion colors—a symbolic act representing the transfer of authority—attendees offered their gratitude for his service and that of his family, whose contributions were equally essential to the unit’s success.

Now stepping into command, Lt. Col. Doyle brings his own wealth of experience, leadership, and commitment to excellence. His assumption of the role signals a renewed dedication to the MRB’s mission of ensuring that Fort Campbell’s warfighters are medically prepared to meet any challenge.

As the ceremony concluded, applause and salutes rang out in recognition of both leaders—one departing with honor, the other stepping forward to continue the vital work of Army medicine. The MRB marches ahead with confidence, ready to meet the future under new command.