Nashville Sounds Smash Durham Bulls 13-1 to Take Series Lead

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds took a series lead over Durham on Saturday night with a 13-1 win over the Durham Bulls. The Sounds jumped out to a huge lead in part to three home runs in the first three innings and got a dominant start out of Brewers’ no. 6-rated prospect Logan Henderson who carried a perfect game into the fifth inning.

Following a pair of one-out singles in the top of the second, Drew Avans provided the Sounds with what turned out to be the game-winning runs with a three-run home run, his second of the series. Daz Cameron collected the first of his five RBI on the night with a RBI single ahead of Tyler Black who made it a 6-run inning with a two-out, two-RBI double.

A night after hitting his first career Triple-A homer, Brewers’ no. 5-rated prospect Jeferson Quero led off the top of the third with his second home run in as many games. Three walks and two-outs later, Cameron hit his second grand slam of the season to balloon the lead out to 11-0. His five RBI game gave Cameron his 27th RBI in 14 games with the Sounds.

Henderson had five strikeouts through the first four innings and entered the bottom of the fifth with a perfect game intact. Similar to his first appearance against Durham earlier this season, a two-out, solo home run broke up his no-hitter and gave the Bulls their only run of the night. Henderson proceeded to strikeout Andrew Stevenson to get through the fifth. Another two-out single in the sixth was followed by his seventh strikeout to put on a bow on the stellar outing.

Raynel Delgado pushed across the final two runs of the game in the top of the ninth with a two-RBI double before eventually being thrown out at third trying to leg out a triple.

Josh Maciejewski worked two scoreless innings with a hit and walk allowed in relief of Henderson. Vinny Nittoli worked the final inning while allowing a hit and added a strikeout to help preserve the largest margin of victory for the Sounds this year.

Nashville will look to win their 10th series of the season in the finale on Sunday before heading into the All-Star break. Southpaw Bruce Zimmermann (6-4, 4.61 ERA) will get the start on the mound for Nashville after working a quality start in the series opener on Tuesday to help the Sounds win 12-2. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm CT from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.