Walmart Recalls 850,000 Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles Due to Potential for Injury

Washington, D.C. – Walmart has issued an urgent recall of its popular Ozark Trail 64 oz water bottles due to a serious safety concern that could result in injury. The recall was prompted by reports that the bottle’s lid can dangerously eject with force, posing significant impact and laceration hazards to consumers.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the risk arises when the stainless-steel bottles are used to store food, carbonated beverages, or perishable liquids like milk or juice for extended periods. In such cases, pressure can build inside the sealed container, causing the cap to become a projectile when opened. This unexpected release has the potential to strike users in the face or hands, leading to cuts, bruises, or other injuries.
The recalled bottles are 64-ounce capacity insulated stainless steel water bottles sold under Walmart’s exclusive Ozark Trail outdoor brand. They were primarily sold in stores and online nationwide between 2023 and 2024. The bottles are distinguishable by their wide-mouth opening, twist-on cap, and the Ozark Trail logo printed on the side.
So far, multiple consumer complaints have been filed with both Walmart and the CPSC, with at least a few incidents involving minor injuries. In response, Walmart has removed the product from shelves and advised customers to immediately stop using the bottles. Consumers who purchased the affected items are eligible for a full refund or replacement.
Walmart released a statement expressing concern for customer safety, saying: “We take product safety very seriously and are working swiftly with our supplier to remedy the issue. We urge all customers to check their water bottles and follow recall instructions.”
Anyone in possession of the recalled product can contact Walmart customer service or visit the company’s website for information on how to return the item and receive compensation.
For additional recall details, consumers are encouraged to check the official CPSC website or call Walmart’s customer support line directly.
Recall Information
Description: This recall involves Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles sold with model number 83-662 on the product packaging. The stainless-steel bottles are silver with a black one-piece screwcap lid. They measure 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches and there is an Ozark Trail logo embedded on the side of the bottle. The model number does not appear on the product.
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can bring the bottle to their nearest Walmart store for a refund.
Incidents/Injuries: Walmart has received three reports of consumers who were injured when struck in the face by a lid forcefully ejected from these bottles upon opening. Two consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye.
Sold Exclusively At: Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com since 2017 for about $15.00.
Importer(s): Olympia Tools International Inc., of Covina, California and Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas
Manufactured In: China
Recall number: 25-377