Walmart Recalls 850,000 Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles Due to Potential for Injury

Washington, D.C. – Walmart has issued an urgent recall of its popular Ozark Trail 64 oz water bottles due to a serious safety concern that could result in injury. The recall was prompted by reports that the bottle’s lid can dangerously eject with force, posing significant impact and laceration hazards to consumers.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the risk arises when the stainless-steel bottles are used to store food, carbonated beverages, or perishable liquids like milk or juice for extended periods. In such cases, pressure can build inside the sealed container, causing the cap to become a projectile when opened. This unexpected release has the potential to strike users in the face or hands, leading to cuts, bruises, or other injuries.

The recalled bottles are 64-ounce capacity insulated stainless steel water bottles sold under Walmart’s exclusive Ozark Trail outdoor brand. They were primarily sold in stores and online nationwide between 2023 and 2024. The bottles are distinguishable by their wide-mouth opening, twist-on cap, and the Ozark Trail logo printed on the side.

So far, multiple consumer complaints have been filed with both Walmart and the CPSC, with at least a few incidents involving minor injuries. In response, Walmart has removed the product from shelves and advised customers to immediately stop using the bottles. Consumers who purchased the affected items are eligible for a full refund or replacement.

Walmart released a statement expressing concern for customer safety, saying: “We take product safety very seriously and are working swiftly with our supplier to remedy the issue. We urge all customers to check their water bottles and follow recall instructions.”

Anyone in possession of the recalled product can contact Walmart customer service or visit the company’s website for information on how to return the item and receive compensation.

For additional recall details, consumers are encouraged to check the official CPSC website or call Walmart’s customer support line directly.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles Hazard: The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time. Remedy: Refund Recall Date: July 10th, 2025 Units: About 850,000 Consumer Contact: Walmart toll-free at 800.925.6278 from 7:00am through 9:00pm CT any day or online at Walmart toll-free at 800.925.6278 from 7:00am through 9:00pm CT any day or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls for additional information.