101st Airborne Division Conducts Advanced Drone Recon Training in Romania

U.S. Army Spc. Harry Santiago IV, assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), launches a Skydio X2D drone on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 09, 2025. V Corps provides essential support to multinational training and exercises of robust and evolving complexity, scope, scale, rigor, and operational conditions and provides targeted security force assistance alongside national and multinational corps and divisions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionMihail Kog?lniceanu Airbase, Romania – Soldiers from the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), sharpened their battlefield intelligence skills with cutting-edge drone technology during a specialized training exercise on July 9th, 2025.

The training focused on area reconnaissance operations using the Skydio X102D Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), enhancing the unit’s ability to conduct surveillance missions in dynamic operational environments.

The training took place at Mihail Kog?lniceanu Airbase in Romania, a critical hub for forward U.S. military presence and multinational cooperation in Eastern Europe. The exercise allowed the Soldiers to operate and refine their skills with the Skydio X102D—a lightweight, highly maneuverable drone capable of autonomous flight and real-time data collection in complex terrain.

The UAS system plays a vital role in enabling reconnaissance elements to gather precise intelligence without exposing personnel to direct threats.

U.S. Army Spc. Robert A. Ivey, assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), operates a Skydio X2D drone on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 09, 2025. V Corps provides essential support to multinational training and exercises of robust and evolving complexity, scope, scale, rigor, and operational conditions and provides targeted security force assistance alongside national and multinational corps and divisions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
This hands-on training also highlights the broader strategic posture of the U.S. Army in Europe. Under the coordination and support of V Corps, these drills contribute to the increasing sophistication, scale, and multinational integration of military exercises across NATO’s eastern flank. V Corps is committed to delivering targeted security force assistance and enhancing interoperability among allied and partner forces.

The 101st Airborne’s drone reconnaissance training is one example of how U.S. forces are adapting to evolving mission sets that demand rapid information gathering and seamless coordination.

As the 101st Airborne Division continues to conduct operations alongside NATO allies, initiatives like this drone-focused reconnaissance training underscore the U.S. military’s commitment to innovation, readiness, and regional security.

