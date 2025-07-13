Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 13th – 17th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents in Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for a mix of heat, humidity, and intermittent thunderstorms throughout the upcoming week.

A summertime pattern will dominate the forecast, with daily highs hovering around the low 90s and several chances for afternoon and evening showers. Those planning outdoor activities should keep an eye on the sky and stay weather-aware, especially during peak heat hours and stormy periods.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon, mainly between 2:00pm and 3:00pm. Despite the storm chances, the day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91°F. The heat index could climb as high as 101°F, making it feel especially muggy. Winds will be light from the west-southwest at around 5 mph. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation, with most areas seeing less than a tenth of an inch—though isolated storms could bring heavier downpours.

Rain chances taper off but linger into Sunday night, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight and again after 2:00am. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72°F. Winds will shift to calm conditions overnight after a light breeze from the west-southwest.

Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms developing mainly after 1:00pm on Monday. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 90°F and a heat index approaching 98°F. Winds will be calm early, picking up slightly from the west-southwest around 5 mph by midday. Rain chances remain at 60%.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Monday night with patchy fog expected to develop after 1:00am. The overnight low will settle around 73°F with calm conditions as light west winds die down.

A slight break from the more active weather pattern arrives Tuesday, though a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies with a high near 91°F. Winds will stay light, turning west-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

A quiet night is expected Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a low near 73°F. Winds will once again calm after a light breeze from the west-southwest.

Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday afternoon, with a 40% likelihood of activity after 1 p.m. The temperature will climb to a steamy 93°F under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calm early, shifting to the southwest at around 5 mph by midday.

Wednesday night conditions stay quiet and partly cloudy overnight with a low around 74°F. Winds will taper off again to calm levels after a light southwest flow.

Another hot and active day is forecast for Thursday, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high around 93°F, with humidity levels making it feel even warmer.

Rain chances decrease to 20% overnight Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be around 74°F, continuing the trend of warm and muggy evenings.

With steamy highs and daily storm chances through midweek, the summer heat is firmly in place across Clarksville-Montgomery County. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours, and monitor Clarksville Online for storm updates—especially in the afternoons when storm development is most likely.