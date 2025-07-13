Marsha Blackburn Report: Exposing Democrats’ Lies on the One Big Beautiful Bill

Washington, D.C. – On Independence Day, President Donald J. Trump gave America a historic birthday present by signing the One Big Beautiful Bill into law. I was honored to join him at the ceremony, and this is a once-in-a-generation victory that fulfills so many of his promises.

Across the board, this law will do so much to improve the lives of hardworking Tennesseans. Instead of telling the truth about the One Big Beautiful Bill, Democrats are resorting to fearmongering and lies.

This week, I set the record straight by releasing a fact sheet on how the law will protect Medicaid benefits for Tennesseans, provides historic tax relief, and gives low-income workers the largest percentage reduction in their tax liability. This bill also boosts wages, saves and creates jobs, provides the largest-ever investment in border security, eliminates wasteful spending, and bolsters the military.

Tennesseans have every reason to celebrate now that the One Big Beautiful Bill is the law of the land. Read my fact sheet here, and watch my video about the wins I secured for Tennesseans here.

Weekly Rundown

There is so much to celebrate in the One Big Beautiful Bill. However, Tennesseans and Americans across the country also have reason to celebrate what wasn’t included in the OBBB: a moratorium that would have prevented states from protecting their citizens from the unintended consequences and harms of artificial intelligence for 10 years. During the voting process, I introduced an amendment to strike this measure from the legislation and ensure that state governments can continue to enact common sense safeguards for this emerging technology until Congress passes federal legislation to govern the virtual space. Thankfully, my amendment was adopted by an overwhelming bipartisan majority: 99-1. Read more about this in my weekly column here.

Violent, repeat offenders have no business being back on our streets. To keep dangerous felons behind bars in Tennessee and across the nation, I introduced the Restoring the Armed Career Criminal Act, which would reinstate an important tool for prosecutors to go after the most dangerous career criminals. We’ve seen the heartbreaking consequences of rewarding repeat offenders with the freedom to victimize more law-abiding Americans. The Restoring the Armed Career Criminal Act would empower prosecutors to keep dangerous felons in jail and prevent future tragedies. Read more here.

As the United States faces a shortage of air traffic controllers, Americans are forced to endure delays, cancellations, and safety concerns. To help reduce the current air traffic controller shortage in the United States, I introduced the Control Tower Continuity Act. This legislation would give the U.S. Secretary of Transportation the authority to exempt exceptional individuals over the age of 61 from the mandatory air traffic controller retirement age as long as they meet relevant medical standards, providing more flexibility during times of air traffic controller shortages. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, President Donald J. Trump nominated two Tennesseans to serve as the U.S. Attorneys for the Western District of Tennessee and the Middle District of Tennessee. Read my statement praising these nominations here.

President Trump also nominated three Tennesseans to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Read my joint statement with Senator Hagerty here.