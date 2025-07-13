Tennessee’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday Returns July 25th–27th

Nashville, TN – Get ready to save! The State of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday weekend will take place Friday, July 25th, through Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

During this holiday, Tennesseans can save nearly 10 percent on qualifying clothing, school supplies, and computers. Clothing and school supplies priced at $100.00 or less will be tax-free, and computers priced at $1500 or less will also be tax-free. Qualifying items may be purchased online and in stores.

“Tennessee’s strong track record of fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pocket of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “I encourage every family to take advantage of back-to-school savings, and thank the General Assembly for their partnership to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”

“Tennessee’s sales tax holiday is the one time each year when these items can be bought without paying any sales tax,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of the savings.”

Visit www.tntaxholiday.com for more information about the sales tax holiday, including a list of qualifying items. If you have questions, you can also call 615.253.0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov .

