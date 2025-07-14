Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 14th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 14th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Cobain is an adult male Terrier mixed breed and he is still looking for his forever home. He is fully vetted, neutered and will be microchipped before heading to his forever home. He enjoys seeing the other dogs out in the yard and is a very happy go lucky guy. He has been at the shelter for a couple of months now and he really needs to find his home quickly! Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Gunner is an adult male Terrier mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Sweet boy looking for his forever home.

Shiloh is a young male mixed breed. He has a beautiful Brindle coat. He is so sweet, fully vetted and will be microchipped and neutered before heading to his new home. Come see this handsome guy and take him out in the yard. Remember to check all breed and pet restrictions if you are renting or living on Post.

Jessie is a young male Australian Shepherd/Cattle Dog mix. He is vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. These breeds do need room to run and lots of activities to keep them busy. Hiking, jogging, enrichment games will help them become their best selves.

Sugar is a female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Asia is a young female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and is litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ginger Ale is a female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a loving, social girl who loves attention and purrs non stop. She enjoys a little wet food treat every now and then and just wants to be with her people.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Luke is a super cute male domestic shorthair kitten. He was the tiniest of the litter but is doing great. Fully vetted, dewormed, litter trained, flea treatment and voucher for neutering when 6 months of age. He would be a wonderful companion to a lucky family.*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact CATS info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their FB page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. First off, let me re-emphasize that Drako is who and how he is now because he was failed by humans who were supposedly going to help him. Thankfully he is at a wonderful rescue, with loving staff who go above and beyond daily to help him and who only want the best for this big loverboy.

Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered, and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago Drako was unfortunately in a sad situation which left him very overwhelmed with life. Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako. Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious. Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home.

This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust.

Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well. Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Quinn is a 6 year old female Cattle dog mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained, microchipped and good with other dogs, kids and cats. She is so loving and just wants a calm space to enjoy all the belly rubs!

She is a very laid back girl, out of that puppy stage, loves car rides and will be your “ride or die” companion on adventures. Quinn will be a wonderful addition to your family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Quinn can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Toben is quite the water hound! This boy absolutely loves water time, swimming, fetching toys, anything with water and he’s down for it.

Toben is good with children and plays with all the other dogs at the rescue and does fine. This boy will be a delight for anyone looking for their hiking, camping, swimming buddy.

You can find Toben and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Stay tuned for changes happening at the “Farm!” There will be plenty of adoptables ready for their forever homes.** Please note it is the Rescues policy and mandatory for all applicants to set a meet and greet if there are any other furry pets in the home regardless of breed or size. This is to ensure the safety of both pets and adopters.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Avah is a beautiful 2 year old female Black and White cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is deaf but gets around without any issues. She is quite the foodie, loves wet food, is a very calm and gentle soul and is fine with gentle, friendly cats with proper introductions.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Elphie is a 1 year old female mixed breed just looking for her forever home! She is fully vetted, spayed, and house/crate trained. She has done well with kids and is still being assessed with her compatibility with other animals. She has a great energy level and would be an excellent jogging, hiking and adventure buddy. *Elphie will be available to go home Aug.16th*.

To complete an application and find out more about her, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/elphie or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and by emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bijan is a female Border Collie mix. She is house trained, vetted and not spayed yet. Puppies require structure and scheduling for their training and please remember she is still a puppy. Puppies are a good 12 year commitment so please make sure you and your family are ready to commit to her training and wellbeing.

She is absolutely delightful, fun and will be a wonderful addition. If there are other pets it is the Rescue’s policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required regardless of their breed/size. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Sugar is a 3 year old female Husky/Pyrenees mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and will need a home with older children and she must be the only pet please. She’s come a long way since going to her foster family, putting on weight and thriving. She is ready for her forever family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!