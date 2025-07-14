Grasons Launches New Location to Serve Clarksville, Springfield Areas

Clarksville, TN – Grasons, a leading estate sale, and business liquidation service provider, announced today the opening of its newest location, Grasons of Clarksville, TN.

This office will serve the Greater Clarksville and Springfield communities, offering professional estate sale, business liquidation, and junk removal services to families and businesses facing major life transitions.

The franchise is owned and operated by Jonathan Curri and his wife and business partner, Jessica Curri. Together, they are dedicated to delivering compassionate, trustworthy support during life’s most challenging moments.

Jonathan Curri, a longtime Clarksville resident, brings 24 years of experience in public education as a high school choir teacher, church worship leader, and small business owner. Driven by a desire to serve others, Curri views Grasons as a calling to help individuals and families overwhelmed by downsizing, relocation, or the loss of a loved one. Jessica Curri contributes valuable insight through her professional experience in franchising with Evive Brands.

“Jessica and I are honored to be a lifeline for those navigating difficult transitions,” said Curri. ‘Our goal is to ease their burden with a personal, empathetic touch.”

Grasons of Clarksville provides comprehensive services, including organizing, pricing, staging, advertising, and managing estate sales and business liquidations. The business also offers junk removal services, a valuable option for local military families relocating to new duty stations.

To learn more about Grasons of Clarksville, TN and its services, visit www.grasons.com/clarksville-tn or contact Jonathan Curri at 931.346.3688.

Stay updated on upcoming sales and company news by following Grasons of Clarksville on Facebook and Instagram: @grasonsclarksville.

About Grasons

Grasons is a leading national estate sale and business liquidation company committed to providing professional and compassionate service during life’s most significant transitions. As part of the Evive Brands family, Grasons combines local expertise with trusted systems to deliver exceptional client experiences across the country.