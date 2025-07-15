City of Clarksville Urges Residents to Apply for FEMA Aid Before August 19th Deadline

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville continues to stand with our residents as we recover from recent devastating weather events. We want to remind the community that the deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Tuesday, August 19th, 2025. Residents who experienced damage or losses due to the recent flooding are strongly encouraged to apply before this deadline.

For those who have already applied but disagree with FEMA’s decision, you have the right to appeal. Appeals must be submitted within 60 days of the date on your FEMA decision letter. Appeals are written requests for FEMA to review your case again, and should include any new or additional documentation that may support your claim.

For more information on how to appeal, please visit www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/after-applying/appeals.

Assistance Available

To help residents through the appeals process, the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services (TALS), in partnership with our local Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), provides free legal assistance. Call the Disaster Legal Assistance Hotline at 1.888.395.9297 for help preparing your appeal or understanding your rights.

In addition to FEMA grants, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, and businesses. These loans can be used not only to repair or replace damaged property, but also to refinance high-interest loans or credit card debt incurred as a result of the recent disasters—including those dating back to the February storm event. This can provide much-needed financial relief and stability for many in our community.

The City of Clarksville remains committed to providing ongoing support, information, and resources to help our residents recover fully. We understand the road to recovery can be long, and we are here to walk it with you.

For more information or to apply for FEMA assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362. For SBA loan information, visit www.sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800.659.2955.