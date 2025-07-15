87.4 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department to begin Sango Road Water Main, Water Service Line Work in the Morning

Low Water Pressure; Intermittent Water Outages Possible

By News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin water main maintenance and water service line repair work on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025, on Sango Road at 8:00am.

Utility construction crews will be in the area of Sango Road from Amblewood Way and Trough Springs Road and from Amblewood Way eastward to Smith Lane over the next two weeks. The work will begin daily on weekdays from 8:00am to 3:30pm until planned completion on July 31st, weather permitting.

Low water pressure may affect the aforementioned vicinities, and intermittent water outages may also occur as work progresses along the route.

Temporary lane closures will also be in effect on Sango Road; however, the road will be passable. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible to avoid traffic congestion.

The water main maintenance and water service line repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and lanes reopened each day by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

