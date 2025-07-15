89.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
HomeEventsCustoms House Museum Hosts Sunflower Suncatcher Workshop with Artist Sarah Spillers, July...
Events

Customs House Museum Hosts Sunflower Suncatcher Workshop with Artist Sarah Spillers, July 20th

News Staff
By News Staff
July Sunday Studio with Sarah Spillers

Customs House Museum & Cultural CenterClarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is bringing a splash of sunshine and creativity to its July Sunday Studio series with a special painting workshop led by local artist Sarah Spillers.

Scheduled for Sunday, July 20th, 2025, at 2:00pm, this hands-on session invites participants ages 16 and up to create their own vibrant sunflower suncatchers, celebrating the warmth and color of the summer season.

The Sunday Studio workshop is free to attend thanks to a continued partnership with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts. However, pre-registration is required, and museum admission is not included. All materials will be provided, making it an easy and inspiring way for participants to explore their artistic side in a welcoming, instructor-led environment.

Sarah Spillers, known for her engaging teaching style and bold use of color, returns to the Customs House Museum to guide participants through the painting process step-by-step. Whether you’re a seasoned painter or picking up a brush for the first time, the workshop offers an opportunity to relax, express yourself creatively, and take home a handmade piece of art that brings a little light into any space.

Space is limited and spots are expected to fill quickly. Those interested in joining this creative summer afternoon should register in advance at www.customshousemuseum.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a vibrant community art experience in the heart of downtown Clarksville.

About the Customs House Museum

Customs House Museum and Cultural CenterLocated in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.  

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free. 

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

Previous article
FEMA Public Assistance Approved for Carroll, Houston, and Wayne Counties
Next article
Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Hosts Free Family, Career Event July 24th at Downtown Commons
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information