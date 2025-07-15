FEMA Public Assistance Approved for Carroll, Houston, and Wayne Counties

Nashville, TN – Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Carroll, Houston and Wayne counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the April 2nd-24th, 2025, severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

These counties join Cheatham County, Davidson County, Decatur County, Dyer County, Fayette County, Gibson County, Grundy County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Haywood County, Henry County, Hickman County, Lauderdale County, Madison County, McNairy County, Obion County, Perry County, Stewart County and Tipton County which were all previously approved for FEMA Public Assistance.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal, and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For the latest information about Tennessee’s recovery, visit tn.gov/tema or fema.gov/disaster/4878.