Jenkins & Wynne Lincoln Roaring 20’s Party

Clarksville, TN – Jenkins and Wynne recently hosted a Roaring 20’s party to celebrate its new Lincoln showroom and 72 years of representing the brand in Clarksville.

“Jenkins and Wynne has been on a growth trajectory since we moved to our Trenton Road location to keep up with demand,” Casey Jenkins said. “Clarksville is the best town to own a business… as the opportunity to serve seems endless. We’ve recently added a stand-alone Lincoln Vitrine (glass-paneled display) to our campus. It’s been a thrilling project to watch unfold…and already has proven worthwhile. We now have more capacity to offer a luxury experience to our community. All the buildings have taken on a life and personality of their own…and Lincoln is no different! To celebrate our new building and our 72nd year of having the Lincoln brand, we hosted a Roaring 20’s Celebration Event. It was a needed break to step back and laugh, make memories, and enjoy the hard work.”

Guests enjoyed Vegas-style games, snacks, and beverages, a swing dance demonstration, live music from Syd Hedrick and his band, and a drawing for some great door prizes.

