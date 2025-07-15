89.7 F
Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Hosts Free Family, Career Event July 24th at Downtown Commons

By News Staff
County Connections host by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Brings Services, Fun, and Job Info to Downtown Clarksville
Montgomery County Parks and RecreationMontgomery County, TN – County Connections, hosted by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, is set for Thursday, July 24th, 2025 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street — a free evening event perfect for families, job seekers, and anyone looking to connect with their local community. 

Enjoy live music by local artist Joel Nulty and visit informational booths hosted by Montgomery County Government departments. Learn more about county services, local initiatives, and job opportunities in a relaxed, after-hours setting. 

Special attractions include: 

  • Touch-a-Truck- Explore and touch real county vehicles, like tractors, ambulances, police cars, fire trucks, and more. 
  • Animal Control’s Pet Adoption Trailer – Meet adoptable pets and maybe even leave with a new furry friend! 
  • Wade Bourne Nature Center – Get up close with some of their in-house animals and learn about local wildlife. 

Whether you’re new to the area or just looking for a fun way to spend the evening, County Connections offers something for everyone. If you can’t make it to Veterans Plaza during the day, this is your chance to experience everything Montgomery County has to offer — after hours at the Downtown Commons. 

Come out, connect, and enjoy a great night with your community! 

For updates and additional information, follow Downtown Commons on Facebook, visit downtowncommons.org, or contact Montgomery County Parks and Recreation at 931.648.5732

