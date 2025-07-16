APSU Baseball’s Cameron Nickens Drafted by St. Louis Cardinals in 17th Round

Clarksville, TN – The St. Louis Cardinals selected Austin Peay State University (APSU) Baseball’s Cameron Nickens in the 2025 MLB Draft. He was selected in the 17th round, 510 overall.

Nickens, a native of Magnolia, Texas, who was recently named a Third Team All-American by D1Baseball.com and an All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game, is the 50th Gov to be drafted in Major League Baseball’s draft.

The senior outfielder became just the 10th Governor of all time to hit three home runs in a game, the 11th time ever to be done in program history. He also tallied a program record 15 total bases in the game at North Alabama (April 11th).

His .422 batting average this season ranks fifth in a single season at Austin Peay State University and fifth in the nation at the close of the Governors’ 2025 season. He scored 72 runs and hit 24 doubles this year, ranking fourth in the program record book for a single season.

Nickens was just six hits off the nation’s leader, hitting 100 in a season, tying the program record set by Nate Manning in 1996. He finished the season with 18 home runs, 71 RBI, a .768 slugging percentage, and a .520 on-base percentage, the second highest of any Governor in a single season.

