APSU Football Ellis Jr., Kirton, Smith Named to All-UAC Squad; Team Picked Sixth

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team had a trio of student-athletes named to the 2025 United Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team with defensive back Ellis Ellis Jr., offensive lineman Chandler Kirton, and kicker Carson Smith receiving preseason honors, announced Wednesday at UAC Media Day at the BetMGM sports Lounge at Bridgestone Arena.

Additionally, the Governors were picked to finish sixth in the UAC Preseason Coaches Poll in head coach Jeff Faris‘ second season at the helm. The full Preseason All-UAC Team and Preseason Coaches Poll can be seen in the UAC release linked at the top of this story. Faris, defensive lineman Davion Hood, and quarterback Chris Parson will represent the Governors at the 2025 UAC Media Day in Nashville.

A native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Ellis Jr. played in 11 games and made four starts at cornerback for APSU last season, recording 26 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, three interceptions, and six pass breakups. The redshirt junior defensive back led the Govs and ranked fifth in the UAC with nine total passes defended during the 2024 season. He also ranked third on the team and fifth in the UAC in interceptions, while leading APSU and ranking 10th in the conference in pass breakups.

Ellis Jr. posted a career-best three tackles for loss against Central Arkansas, which accounted for 26 lost yards of offense for UCA, with one of the tackles for loss also including a forced fumble.

A 2022 All-ASUN and 2023 First Team All-UAC selection on the offensive line, Kirton earned his second-straight Preseason All-UAC nod, with this year’s selection coming at center. Kirton has started 35-straight games for Austin Peay State University –the longest active streak on the team – after starting at center in all 12 games during the 2024 season. Kirton, who played primarily right guard before the 2024 season, allowed just one sack and was called for just one holding penalty during his first full season at center in 2024.

Additionally, Kirton was the 2024 UAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a 2024 Stats Perform Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award Finalist, a 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist, and was named to the 2024 FCS Athletics Directors Association Academic All-Star Team.

Finally, a 2024 Second Team All-UAC selection at kicker, Smith went 13-of-20 on field goals and 32-of-33 on PATs during his first season at Austin Peay State University in 2024. Smith led the Governors and ranked 10th in the UAC with 71 points last season; he also ranked 12th in the UAC with 5.9 points per game.

Smith’s 13 made field goals last season tied the third-best single-season mark in APSU history, while his 53-yard field goal against Tarleton State was the third-longest field goal in program history. The 53-yard field goal against Tarleton State also was the 15th-longest in the FCS and the third-longest in the UAC in 2024.

Additionally, Smith added a 51-yard field goal against Utah Tech that was the sixth-longest in Austin Peay State University history.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2025 football season can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or by calling the APSU Ticket Office at 931.221.7329.

For news and updates on everything Austin Peay State University football, follow along on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.