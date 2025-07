Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a wreck with injuries on I-24 Westbound near mile marker 10.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:47pm, and both westbound lanes are currently blocked. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is on scene and is the investigating agency, and all further inquiries will be referred to that agency.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route until the roadway is cleared. The status of the injuries is currently unknown.