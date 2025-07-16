Gateway Chamber Orchestra Names Jacob Aaron Schnitzer as New Music Director

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra proudly announces the appointment of Jacob Aaron Schnitzer as its Music Director for the 2025-2026 concert season. In this role, Schnitzer will shape the GCO’s artistic vision, leading programming, performances, and community initiatives throughout Middle Tennessee.

“We are delighted to welcome Jacob into the GCO family,” said Executive Director Barbara Ozenbaugh. “He brings a wealth of experience and passion for this role. We are confident that Jacob will elevate our musical offerings and community engagement.”

Schnitzer is widely recognized for his orchestral innovation, commitment to audience building, and deep engagement in music education. He additionally serves as Artistic Director of the contemporary ensemble Density512 in Austin, TX, Associate Conductor of The Missouri Symphony, and is Director of Orchestral Activities at Austin Peay State University.

Schnitzer has earned national recognition, including The Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award, and was selected for a fellowship at the prestigious Richard Wagner Bayreuth Festival in Germany. His commercial recordings are available on DensitySOUND and Toccata Classics.

“I am thrilled to join the Gateway Chamber Orchestra for the 2025-2026 season and build on its legacy of excellence and innovation,” said Schnitzer. “As Clarksville and Middle Tennessee continue to grow, we have an incredible opportunity to create inspiring musical experiences for our audience and to build new family-friendly programs that serve our community.”

About the Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. The ensemble is composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in sharing music with their community.

Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com for more information.