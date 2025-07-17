Austin Peay State University Professor Explores AI’s Role in Revolutionizing Business Forecasting

Clarksville, TN – Advancing technology like generative artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way we do business. In his latest white paper, Dr. Asit Bandyopadhayay, assistant professor of business analytics at Austin Peay State University (APSU), examines how generative AI is transforming forecasting solutions commonly used for projecting sales, inventory, and customer demand.

To demonstrate a practical process for implementing an AI forecasting solution, Bandyopadhayay constructs a case study outlining steps for a mid-size restaurant to integrate an AI model in an effort to improve weekly sales forecasting and staffing needs based on its demand patterns.

The study highlights potential benefits like improved accuracy, real-time adaptability, optimized resource allocation, and strategic decision support.

Bandyopadhayay’s work compares traditional and AI-based approaches to help business owners understand their application, benefits, and limitations as they make decisions based on their individual organizations.

“By understanding the nuances of both approaches, business owners can make informed decisions to enhance their forecasting practices and achieve sustained growth,” he said.

Real-world application comparison examples include:

Demand Forecasting

Traditional Models : Use historical sales data to predict future demand. Effective for businesses with stable, repetitive patterns.

: Use historical sales data to predict future demand. for businesses with stable, repetitive Generative AI: Incorporates external factors like weather, social media trends, and local events, providing more nuanced predictions.

Inventory Management

Traditional Models : Employ reorder point and safety stock calculations to manage inventory.

: Employ reorder point and safety stock calculations to manage inventory. Generative AI: Offers dynamic inventory optimization by simulating demand fluctuations and supplier disruptions.

Customer Behavior Analysis

Traditional Models : Segment customers based on demographic data and purchase history.

: Segment customers based on demographic data and purchase history. Generative AI: Creates personalized insights by analyzing customer interactions, preferences, and sentiment.

Bandyopadhayay says the reward of implementation far exceeds the risk, but acknowledges that business owners may face challenges with quality data, budget and change management. For many businesses, he says a balanced approach may be optimal as AI models progress.

“The choice between these approaches depends on factors such as business size, industry, budget, and technological readiness,” he said. “As AI continues to evolve, its role in predictive analytics will move beyond forecasting to include prescriptive insights, providing businesses with actionable recommendations to optimize operations and drive innovation.”

Dr. Bandyopadhayay is an assistant professor of business analytics and a current research faculty fellow for the Center for Applied Business Research at Austin Peay State University. To read his complete white paper, visit https://bit.ly/4nE9GiP.

