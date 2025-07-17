93.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Public Square Water Outage, Road Closure

Traffic Detour; North First Street and South Second Street

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Friday, July 18th, 2025, at 10:00pm on Public Square for water valve replacement. The following streets and roads will be affected.

The roads and areas affected are 1 Public Square (City Hall), 100 – 130 Public Square and 50 Franklin Street (F&M Bank).

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The north side of Public Square will be closed starting at 6:00pm and traffic will be detoured to North First Street and South First Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 6:00am on Saturday, July 19th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

