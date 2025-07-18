Clarksville Gas and Water Department Reschedules Public Square Water Outage, Road Closure to July 19th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has announced a schedule change for the planned water outage and road closure at Public Square.

Originally set for Friday, July 18th, 2025, at 10:00pm, the work will now begin Saturday, July 19th at 10:00pm, allowing additional time for preparation and coordination.

The project involves a critical water valve replacement that will impact the following addresses:

1 Public Square (City Hall)

100–130 Public Square

50 Franklin Street (F&M Bank)

During the work, water service will be shut off to these addresses, and nearby areas may experience low water pressure. The water outage and valve replacement are expected to be completed by approximately 6:00am on Sunday, July 20th, at which time full water service will be restored and the road reopened to traffic.

To accommodate the work, the north side of Public Square will be closed to traffic starting at 6:00pm on Saturday, with a traffic detour in place directing motorists to North First Street and South First Street. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, remain alert for workers and equipment, or consider alternate routes.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department thanks the community for its patience and cooperation during this essential infrastructure improvement.

