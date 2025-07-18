Montgomery Bell State Park to Drain Lake Woodhaven for Habitat Restoration

Burns, TN – Montgomery Bell State Park will completely draw down Lake Woodhaven in the park as part of a long-term comprehensive habitat restoration plan.

The job begins July 21st, 2025, and the overall process is expected to last at least one year. Visitors to the park will not be able to be on the lake during that time.

The lake, fed by Hall Spring, will return to its stream environment after the drawdown. Much of the area around the lake will be muddy during the process, but facilities nearby will remain open.

The plan is to improve the lake long-term for fishing habitat and water quality through sediment removal and ecological restoration. The goal is to make the fishery one of the best in the state. Lake Acorn and Creech Hollow Lake in the park will remain open with normal access for boating, fishing, and other recreation. Officials do not anticipate closing any gates in the park.

The Lake Woodhaven project, led by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) in coordination with Tennessee State Parks, is part of the Bill Dance Signature Lakes initiative, which improves fisheries and enhances natural habitat.

“We are alerting the public about the drawdown, so people won’t make plans to be on the lake for this period,” said Park Manager Destiny Adcox. “We are always dedicated to preserving and improving natural habitat in our parks, and this is an example of that intention.”

“We completely understand the frustration that comes with this drawdown and closure, but we are excited about the improvements that are made possible through this partnership and the Bill Dance Signature Lakes program,” said TWRA Fisheries Chief Jason Henegar. “TWRA has been working closely with Tennessee State Parks to invest in high-quality fishing opportunities across the state. Once the project is complete, we hope Lake Woodhaven will be a local destination for families to spend time together fishing and making lifelong memories.”