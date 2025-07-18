Nashville Sounds Top Indianapolis Indians 6-1 in Weather-Shortened Matchup

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds collected 11 hits in a rain-shortened 6-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night. Daz Cameron blistered two solo homers in the first two innings, while Nestor Cortes tossed 5.1 frames to pick up the win.

Indianapolis began the scoring against Cortes in the top of the first. Ji Hwan Bae worked a walk and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Nick Solak punched a single to left field, plating Bae to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Cameron launched a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first and followed it up with his second of the game in the bottom of the second off Indians starter Bubba Chandler, pushing the Sounds ahead 2-1.

Nashville increased the lead against Chandler in the bottom of the fourth. Freddy Zamora walked, and Raynel Delgado doubled to put runners on second and third. Zamora and Delgado came around to score on a double by Jeferson Quero. The Sounds made it 5-1 shortly after when a RBI single courtesy of Tyler Black plated Quero from second.

Delgado led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk against Indianapolis reliever Nick Dombkowski. After Delgado moved into scoring position on Quero’s third hit of the night, Black added his second RBI to extend the lead to 6-1.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, heavy rain started to fall, forcing a stoppage in play. After a 59-minute delay, the umpires called the game and finalized a 6-1 Nashville win.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.00 ERA) gets the start for the Sounds on Saturday night with a chance to win the series. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.