National Gas Prices Dip to Lowest Summer Levels Since 2021

Washington, D.C. – In the thick of summer, gas prices are laying low with the national average for a gallon of regular going down one cent from a week ago to $3.16.

Pump prices have dipped to match the summer of 2021, the last time seasonal gas prices were this low.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system off the Gulf Coast has the potential – albeit low – to strengthen, and it’s something to watch as it moves westward. This time of year, tropical activity can have an effect on gas prices if there’s damage to refineries or if local flooding affects gasoline distribution or demand.

Today’s National Average: $3.160

One Week Ago: $3.172

One Month Ago: $3.167

One Year Ago: $3.512

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.15 million b/d last week to 8.48. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 229.5 million barrels to 232.9. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.1 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 14 cents to settle at $66.38 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 3.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 422.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.50), Hawaii ($4.48), Washington ($4.39), Oregon ($3.99), Nevada ($3.76), Alaska ($3.74), Idaho ($3.47), Illinois ($3.44), Utah ($3.37), and Washington, DC ($3.33).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.72), Oklahoma ($2.77), Tennessee ($2.77), Texas ($2.78), Arkansas ($2.79), Louisiana ($2.80), Alabama ($2.81), South Carolina ($2.84), Kentucky ($2.84), and New Mexico ($2.84).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (51 cents), Alaska (51 cents), Hawaii (46 cents), Tennessee (46 cents), Montana (45 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), Alabama (42 cents), Wisconsin (42 cents), and Arkansas (42 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Maryland (28 cents), Utah (28 cents), Nebraska (30 cents), Delaware (31 cents), Colorado (33 cents), North Carolina (33 cents), Washington, DC (33 cents), and Iowa (33 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.